Same-sex Greenville couple sues over SC adoption waiver, claiming discrimination

Attorneys for American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services and the State of South Carolina, challenging a waiver allowing the state to license faith-based child-placement agencies. The groups argue it allows taxpayer-funded discrimination based on religion by allowing federally-funded adoption and foster care agencies to turn away same-sex couples. KRT

A same-sex Greenville couple that was hoping to adopt — but was turned away by an Upstate faith-based foster-care agency by failing to meet it’s religious criteria — is suing the state and the Trump Administration.

Attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union, Lambda Legal and South Carolina Equality Coalition on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Eden Rogers and Brandy Welch against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the State of South Carolina, challenging a waiver allowing the state to license faith-based child-placement agencies.

The attorneys discussed the lawsuit in a conference call Thursday with reporters.

The lesbian couple’s application to serve as foster parents was denied by Miracle Hill Ministries, South Carolina’s largest state-contracted foster care agency, after Republican S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster requested and HHS granted a waiver of federal nondiscrimination rules to allow the state Department of Social Services to license faith-based child-placement agencies.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The waiver enables Miracle Hill Ministries to continue its foster-care program, which caters to Christian families.

Supporters, including McMaster, say the waiver allows Social Services to license faith-based child-placement agencies without requiring them to abandon their religious beliefs.

Opponents argue it allows taxpayer-funded discrimination based on religion by allowing federally-funded adoption and foster-care agencies to turn away same-sex couples and others who don’t share the organization’s Christian beliefs.

“We work hard to raise our own two girls in a loving and stable home. Faith is a part of our family life, so it is hurtful and insulting to us that Miracle Hill’s religious view of what a family must look like deprives foster children of a nurturing, supportive home,” Welch, 40, said.

She and Rogers, 33, an educator, are the parents of two daughters, ages 7 and 10, and told reporters they want to open their home to foster children in part because of Rogers’ own family experiences.

“After family challenges, I helped raise my siblings. I know firsthand the fear and stress that children feel when they are forced to leave their homes,” Rogers told reporters. “As a mother and an educator, I want to make sure children in foster care have a safe, supportive and loving home when they need one.”

In requesting the waiver, McMaster argued that, without the help of faith-based organizations, the state would have difficulty placing children in need of foster care. More than 4,000 children are in foster care, and the state needs more than 1,000 new foster homes, according to Miracle Hill.

About 13% of S.C. foster families are supported by Miracle Hill. Those families care for about 5% of the state’s 4,624 foster children, according to the S.C. Department of Social Services.





South Carolina licenses 11 child-placement agencies with religious affiliations.

The waiver was requested to head off Miracle Hill losing its license and federal funding under a regulation put in place by the Obama Administration. The rule barred publicly funded foster-care agencies from serving specific religions.