Gruesome cause of death revealed after contractor is killed at NC MillerCoors plant

A man who was working to remove metal from a vacant beer plant in North Carolina was killed Monday, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reported the contractor, William A. Villatoro, was dead when deputies arrived at the defunct MillerCoors plant in Eden.

The 44-year-old Bayshore, N.Y. resident was killed when the cutting saw he was using to remove the metal “kicked back, striking him in the torso/neck area,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the injuries Villatoro suffered being hit by the bladed power tool were the cause of death.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

No foul play is suspected in the New York man’s death, the sheriff’s office reported.

Villatoro was part of a team hired to remove metal from “the 1.3 million-square-foot plant” closed in September 2016 by the MillerCoors brewery, according to the Triad Business Journal.

The North Carolina Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Division is investigating what caused the deadly incident, and if any safety standards were violated, WYFF-4 reported.

Additionally, OSHA is also investigating the circumstances around Villatoro’s death at the plant, per Rockingham Now.