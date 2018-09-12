Hurricane Florence track shifts south, could make South Carolina landfall, NHC says

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Florence's track has shifted south, making it more likely for a South Carolina landfall. Multiple models overnight Tuesday showed the storm hovering near N.C., then going along the coast to southern S.C.
By
By

South Carolina

More than 1,300 SC residents seek shelter as Hurricane Florence threatens the coast

By Maayan Schechter And John Monk

mschechter@thestate.com

jmonk@thestate.com

September 12, 2018 01:13 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

More than 1,300 coastal evacuees have sought shelter at 30 emergency shelters across South Carolina as Hurricane Florence continued to threaten the Carolinas coast much of Wednesday, the Red Cross of South Carolina said.

On Tuesday, state officials were still optimistic the now Category 3 storm would shift away from South Carolina. Instead, the storm’s latest projected path puts it on track to move near Wilmington, N.C., on Thursday night, then drift slowly southwest across the Palmetto State through the weekend, the National Weather Service reported.

On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation of about a million people from the state’s coastal areas. He later lifted that order for Jasper, Beaufort and Colleton counties, with the exception of Edisto Beach, still leaving more than 700,000 South Carolinians to evacuate.

The order remains in effect for Horry, Georgetown, Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

Red Cross opened a shelter in the Columbia area at Ridge View High School on Hard Scrabble Road.

In the Lexington County area, White Knoll High School remains on stand-by status to be opened as a shelter.

Maayan Schechter: 803-771-8657, @MaayanSchechter; John Monk: 803-771-8344, @jmonkatthestate

SC emergency shelters

Clarendon One Resource Center (Old Scott’s Branch School), 4th St., Summerton

Andrews Elementary School, 13072 County Line Road

Manning High School, 2155 Paxville Hwy.

Kingstree Senior High, 2084 Thurgood Marshall Road

Cane Bay High School, 1624 State Road *pet friendly

Berkeley Middle School, 320 N. Live Oak Drive

Goose Creek High School, 1137 Red Bank Road

St. Stephen Elementary, 1053 Russellville Road

East Clarendon Middle-High School, 1171 Pope St.

Dillon Middle School, 1803 Joan Drive

Dubose Middle School, 1005 Dubose School Road *pet friendly

South Florence High School, 3200 S. Irby St.

Aynor Middle School, 400 Frye Road

Conway High School, 2301 Church St.

Loris High School, 301 Loris Lions Road

North Myrtle Beach High School, 3750 Sea Mountain Hwy.

Ocean Bay Elementary School, 950 International Drive

Ocean Bay Middle School, 905 International Drive

Palmetto Bay Elementary School, 8900 South Carolina 544

Whittemore Park Middle School, 1808 Rhue St.

Marion High School, 1205 S. Main St.

Branchville High School, 1349 Dorange Road

Hunter-Kinard Tyler School, Norway Road

Lake Marion High School, 3656 Tee Vee Road

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, 601 Bruin Drive

Ridge View High School, 4801 Hard Scrabble Road

Mayewood Middle School, 4300 E. Brewington Road

Pleasant Hill Elementary, 127 Schoolhouse Road

SOURCE: S.C. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIVISION

