SC governor declares state of emergency as storm takes aim at Southeast coast

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday ahead of a potential hurricane that could make landfall next week on the Southeast coast.
Tropical Storm Florence is expected to strengthen and could become a hurricane by Saturday night, the National Hurricane Center says, and then approach the coast by Thursday.
“It’s a beautiful day outside, people playing football; the last thing on people’s mind is a hurricane,” McMaster said Saturday at a news conference held at the State Emergency Operations Center. “Just like they got ready to play these football games today, we’re asking people to get ready.”
The declaration means the state can now put hurricane preparations into effect and begin coordinating resources, and it allows the use of the National Guard if necessary.
“This is not an evacuation. It is way too early for that,” McMaster said. “We know that it’s coming and we know that we need to take precautions.”
McMaster on Saturday called the storm “a very unpredictable hurricane,” saying: “We are preparing for the worst and of course hoping for the best. Being prepared is always the best strategy. ... “We have already begun moving assets into place. We are preparing.”
John Quagliariello, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Columbia, said to expect “rapid intensification” of the storm in the coming days.
The storm has the potential to be a full state hurricane rather than just affecting the coastal counties, according to S.C. Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson.
“If you experienced Hurricane Irma last year, Hurricane Matthew in 2016, or even the flood in 2015, think about all the supplies you didn’t have or safety measures you didn’t have time to implement,” Stenson said. “Now is the time to make sure you have everything you may need: Check your emergency supplies, prepare your home and your property and have a plan for where you will go if the worst-case scenario becomes reality.”
The storm as of 11 a.m. Saturday was still projected for a possible East Coast landfall, with South Carolina now in the five-day forecast in what’s known as the “cone of uncertainty.” The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.
“We don’t know if it is going to come to South Carolina, and if it does we don’t know when and we don’t know how strong it will be,” said McMaster. “It has the potential to get very strong.”
According to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center: “Rapid intensification is expected to start on Sunday, and Florence is forecast to be a major hurricane by Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday, and approach the southeastern U.S. coast on Thursday.”
North Carolina declared a state of emergency on Friday. McMaster defended his decision to do the same for South Carolina day later.
“There is a big one headed our direction,” said McMaster, who reminded people to fill prescriptions and make plans for pets. “We want all of our people to get ready just in case.”
