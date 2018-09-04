From WIS to the Today Show: Craig Melvin through the years

Columbia High School graduate and former WIS TV anchor from Columbia, SC, Criag Melvin, got promoted to one of the most watched shows in the country, the Today Show.
By
South Carolina

SC’s Craig Melvin gets big promotion at NBC’s Today Show

By Avery G. Wilks

awilks@thestate.com

September 04, 2018 08:45 AM

Columbia’s own Craig Melvin is getting a big promotion.

The Columbia High School graduate on Tuesday was named a weekday anchor on NBC’s Today Show, ascending to a starring role on one of America’s most-watched morning shows.

The former WIS TV reporter and anchor had been anchoring MSNBC Live on weekdays while making frequent appearances as a national correspondent on the Today Show.

Late last month, the 39-year-old Melvin stepped down from a third role as co-anchor of the Saturday edition of the Today Show – a gig he had held for more than three years.

The new job will put him in front of the Today Show’s more than 4 million viewers every weekday.

Melvin previously was a top candidate for a Today Show anchor seat late last year, when NBC fired longtime anchor Matt Lauer amid a sexual-harassment scandal. The network ultimately promoted Hoda Kotb to the job instead.

Reach Wilks at 803-771-8362. Follow him on Twitter @AveryGWilks.

