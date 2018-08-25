What SC meant to John McCain, and McCain meant to South Carolinians

In 2000, South Carolina broke John McCain’s heart. In 2008, it resurrected his career.
McCain was remembered Saturday by South Carolinians as a Vietnam War hero, maverick and architect of U.S. foreign and military policy, who joked about having an “illegitimate son” from the Palmetto State.
U.S. Sen. McCain of Arizona, who won the Republican nomination for president in 2008, died Saturday at the age of 81 .
McCain, a political maverick noted for his “straight talk” even when it was not politically to his advantage, represented Arizona in the U.S. Senate for more than 30 years. He publicly had battled a brain tumor since 2017.
For almost 20 years, McCain’s political career was tied to South Carolina.
His insurgent 2000 run for the GOP presidential nomination effectively was derailed when he lost to George W. Bush in a particularly nasty South Carolina primary campaign.
Eight years later, however, S.C. Republicans helped McCain resurrect his presidential aspirations with a victory in the state’s GOP primary. McCain lost to Democrat Barack Obama in the general election.
Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was a prominent supporter of McCain and one of McCain’s closest collaborators in the Senate.
“He’s an American hero,” said Ed McMullen, the U.S. ambassador to Switzerland. As head of the S.C. Policy Council think tank, he supported McCain’s 2000 race. “He served this country in ways people today can’t understand, in his Navy career, as a prisoner of war and in the Senate.”
U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, who co-chaired McCain’s 2000 S.C. campaign along with then-U.S. Rep. Graham, said he was inspired, in part, by McCain’s service in the Vietnam War. A fighter pilot, McCain was shot down over Hanoi and spent five and a half years as a prisoner of war.
“He’s an inspiration to those who contemplate donning the uniform,” Sanford said. “There’s a bond among all those who serve in the uniform, particularly if they serve in combat, and he’s done both.”
Richard Quinn, who consulted on McCain’s S.C. campaigns, said the severe injuries that McCain received in Vietnam were evident during his runs for the presidency.
“We had an event at the Capital City Club (in 2000),” Quinn said. “I met him at the airport and brought him to the venue. On the elevator, I noticed (aide) John Weaver brushing his hair down. When he got off and started mixing with people, I asked Weaver if he always brushed his hair, and he said, ‘Yes, he can’t lift his arms over his head.’ ”
Later, during a dinner with then-state Rep. Terry Haskins, McCain’s wife, Cindy McCain, reached across the table to help the senator with his food.
“Ms. McCain saw Ms. Haskins watching and said, ‘I’m not that subservient to John. He just can’t reach that far across the table,’ ” Quinn said.
Quinn said it was inspiring to see such persistence amid pain in someone who had “a career in public service, and the impact he’s had on American foreign policy and culture.”
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster co-chaired McCain’s state campaign in 2008.
He recalled McCain and other POWs talking about a prisoner who was beaten almost to death by guards after they caught him with a small U.S. flag in his cell and had to be nursed back to health by his fellow prisoners.
“When he got enough strength to move around after a few days, he started pulling together strands of cloth to make another flag,” McMaster recalled. “Most have no idea what some people endure. Even most veterans don’t talk about it.”
Having captured the son and grandson of Navy admirals, the North Vietnamese were willing to release McCain, but he refused freedom if POWs captured before him still were being held. They were, and McCain remained imprisoned.
“All he had to do was say the word, and he would have gone home,” McMaster said.
McMullen said McCain introduced a new generation to the meaning of service.
“I remember watching a video of him in the cage they (the North Vietnamese) kept him in,” McMullen said. “One woman, who must have been about 30 then, started crying. She said, ‘I had no idea they did that.’ And she was one of millions who was able to see that, who had not been told that story about Vietnam.”
Sanford said he was drawn to McCain because they shared a desire to reduce federal spending, but he also was “entralled” with “The Nightingale’s Song,” a book that chronicled McCain’s service in Vietnam and beyond.
“Military service was once a prerequisite for political service,” Sanford said. “Belief in a structure bigger than yourself, obedience to authority, the idea that you can’t make every call yourself and have to go with what’s been decided. ... Those are lost in today’s political climate.”
The nasty 2000 primary
McCain’s introduction to South Carolina was his first run for president in 2000, when he toured the state aboard a bus he dubbed the “Straight Talk Express.”
That campaign became notorious for the negative tone it took on after McCain’s upset victory over GOP favorite George W. Bush, then the governor of Texas, in the New Hampshire primary, less than three weeks before the S.C. contest.
“I’ve always thought, maybe because I’m a McCain supporter, that that was one of the more brutal primaries on the Republican side we’ve ever had,” said Neal Thigpen, a retired political science professor at Francis Marion University.
“They (the Bush campaign) put out Ms. McCain’s difficulties with prescription drugs, said that he had a black child. They were using all kinds of stuff.”
McMaster, then state GOP chairman, could only watch the divisive campaign unfold.
“I’d never seen anything like it,” McMaster said. “That was some kind of campaign. It was the most intense I had seen.”
Quinn said Bush’s S.C. campaign banked on a “harshly negative strategy.”
“Not just paid attacks, but emails, phone calls,” the consultant said. “They would call Christians in the Upstate and tell them John McCain was going to take away their church’s tax exemption.”
But that didn’t mean McCain — whose wife had acknowledged a drug problem and sought treatment, and who, with his wife, had adopted a Bangladeshi orphan — was willing to respond in kind.
“Some (of McCain’s) New Hampshire boys came down, and we decided we were going to go negative on them, and John McCain put his foot down,” Quinn said. “He got angry and said, ‘No, I will not do this.’
“We said to him, ‘You could lose this primary if you don’t respond in kind,’ and he said, ‘It’s important that I run this campaign in a way that I deserve to win.’ ”
McCain and the flag
McCain lost the S.C. primary race 53 percent to 42 percent, but his reaction to a particularly nasty campaign helped cement his reputation for “straight talk.”
One of the issues that McCain faced in the 2000 S.C. primary was what to say about the Confederate flag, which then flew above the dome of the State House despite calls to take it down.
“He had an ancestor in the Confederacy, and some of his national advisers told him he should say he’s proud of his ancestry, and he saw the flag as a sign of regional pride, not racism. That bothered him,” Quinn said.
“He had a written statement he had in his pocket, and when he was asked about the flag, he pulled it out and read it, and you can tell he didn’t want to do it.”
McCain even returned to South Carolina to apologize publicly at an event a few months after the primary.
“I helped him set up the press conference,” Quinn said. “He said it was one of the few times he put political expediency ahead of principle. I had tremendous admiration for the man.”
Resurrection in 2008
McCain returned to South Carolina again in 2008, winning the GOP presidential primary victory over a more divided GOP field on his way to securing the Republican nomination.
In 2008, McCain came to South Carolina on the political ropes, his campaign almost broke and his prospects dire. This time, however, McCain won the Palmetto State.
“He had fired his campaign manager, and all the pundits left him for dead,” McMaster recalled. “But he was a fighter, he would not quit. ... That sense of discipline and fight is what he’ll be remembered for.”
McCain also benefited from having run in South Carolina before.
“In 2000, he had some vague name ID, but, over the intervening period, people realized what a war hero he had been,” Quinn said.
That became more important as the United States struggled in Iraq.
“Now, we were losing another war in Iraq, and he and Graham were advocates of a surge,” Quinn said. “There was so much public outcry, but it turned the war around.”
When Gen. David Petraeus, the architect of the 2007 surge, was named commander of the war effort in Afghanistan and, later, CIA director by President Obama, Quinn joked, “Even the guy who beat him was influenced by his views on foreign policy.”
Even in losing to Obama, McCain found ways to live up to his values of civility. When a woman at a McCain rally called then-U.S. Sen. Obama “an Arab,” McCain went out of his way to correct her.
“I have to tell you. Sen. Obama is a decent person and a person you don’t have to be scared of as president of the United States,” McCain said, drawing boos from some of his own supporters.
The incident didn’t surprise Thigpen.
“He’s a good citizen in that it’s not his thing to say nasty things about the other guy,” Thigpen said. “That’s emblematic of the kind of guy he is. I’ve never seen him do something dishonorable.”
Sanford thinks McCain’s example is one from which modern politicians can learn.
“I think Donald Trump would be a better president if he had military service,” he said. “He wouldn’t be saying crazy things, denigrating his opponents or someone who doesn’t agree with him.”
McCain and his ‘illegitimate son’
Once South Carolina’s Graham joined the Senate, he and McCain became close allies on a range of issues. Both men were hawks when it came to foreign policy and supported reform of the U.S. immigration system.
“They’re both hardliners,” Francis Marion’s Thigpen said. “A good bit of support for military stuff, neither crazy about the Russians. They’re both interventionists.”
McMullen thinks Graham has a similar character to McCain’s.
“He has that kind of independent streak for standing up for what he believes in,” McMullen said. “I respect that, and I think South Carolina respects that. As things get increasingly more partisan, independent thinking will always be good.”
McCain even joked on occasion that Graham was his “illegitimate son.”
McMaster recalled Graham and McCain laughing together on the campaign bus in 2008.
“If Lindsey goes up to McCain on the Senate floor and repeats the punchline to one of those jokes, they just start laughing all over again,” the governor said. “Some people just click. ... They’re about as close as you can be.”
That bond dated to the bloody 2000 campaign.
“I tried to recruit Graham (to support McCain in 2000) and they bonded over their philosophy, and their views on national defense,” Quinn said. “McCain almost became Lindsey’s surrogate father.”
“They’re very principled people,” the longtime SC consultant said. “When we advise (Graham), ‘This will hurt you,’ he says, ‘It’s important. There are some things that are worth losing your seat.’ And I thought he sounded so much like McCain.”
