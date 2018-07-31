‘A dream come true:’ SC teen gets called on stage with Keith Urban

An SC teenager got the chance to play guitar with his favorite artist this past weekend.
A Myrtle Beach area teen Noah Moran showed up to Keith Urban’s Charlotte, North Carolina show on Saturday with a big yellow sign that said “CAN I PLAY YOUR GUITAR,” and the country superstar obliged.
“It was kind of unexpected,” the Carolina Forest High School junior said. “I felt pretty comfortable onstage. To be honest, I didn’t feel that nervous.”
Moran, 17, said he’s been playing guitar for four years. He said he’s one part of the local acoustic duo Jade Stone Band.
“I’m trying to get gigs,” Moran said. “It’s kind of hard, hopefully this will make it a lot easier.”
Moran wants to be a touring session guitarist in Nashville, Tennessee. He said Urban inspired him to learn guitar.
“I had been looking forward to it for a while,” he said. “It was a dream come true.”
