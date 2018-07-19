Deputy pointed a gun at his kid, and choked the kid and his wife, too, SC cops say

A deputy at a South Carolina sheriff’s office has been arrested after a domestic incident where he choked his wife and child, and pointed a gun at the child, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

Gary Samuel Watson, Jr. was arrested Wednesday and booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center, according to jail records.

That’s where the 41-year-old would transport anyone he had arrested in his capacity as a deputy with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records show that Watson remained behind bars Thursday afternoon, after being charged with first-degree domestic violence, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and unlawful neglect of a child.

After being arrested, Watson resigned from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, according to public information officer Lt. Kevin Bobo.

Watson choked his wife in front of his child and “did display a firearm during the incident,” according to an arrest warrant.

A second arrest warrant stated that Watson “did unlawfully and not in self defense point a firearm at his minor child.”

Watson then choked the child, according to a third arrest warrant, which said he placed his child “at unreasonable risk of harm by impeding (its) breathing and airflow.”

SLED investigated the deputy at the request of the sheriff’s office.

