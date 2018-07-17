‘Go Back to Mexico’ was spray-painted on a hair salon run by a Cuban-born US citizen

A South Carolina hair salon was vandalized with hateful graffiti about Mexicans, WSPA.com reported.

The longtime owner of Rosa’s Hair Salon was informed by a neighbor Tuesday that her Easley hair salon had been spray painted with anti-Mexican graffiti, according to foxcarolina.com.

“Go Back to Mexico and Take Drug Cartel Murder Culture With You,” was spray painted in four different locations on the business owned by Cabrera, who is a U.S. citizen born in Cuba, WYFF-4.com reported.

The glass door at the front of the building was also shattered according to the Easley Police Department, which is investigating the vandalism of the business that has been open for more than 20 years, according to foxcarolina.com.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Rosa’s Hair Salon is 249 feet away from the Easley Police Department, according to Google Maps.

In addition to the police investigation, Cabrera’s family is offering a $500 reward for information on who was responsible for spray painting the hateful messages, WYFF-4.com reported. The vandalism has her worried because of the long hours she puts in at the salon.





“It’s not just the writing, because I can paint over that, but emotional. I’m just hurt,” Cabrera said, according to WYFF-4.com. “I don’t understand it. Why?”

Another business, All American Pressure Washing, offered to clean the graffiti off the hair salon for free, WSPA.com reported.

SHARE COPY LINK Lady's Island Baptist Church Pastor Sam Spain Sr. said he and his church are praying for the person who spray-painted angry words on the church's sign overnight Tuesday. He said he hopes the person or persons will come forward to receive love and