Wrong lottery ticket was right for SC woman who says she won’t keep $250,000 prize

A South Carolina woman showed some kindness when a convenience store clerk sold her a lottery ticket that was different than the one she asked for, but bought the ticket anyway.

She was rewarded. The wrong ticket turned out to be the right one, and the Greenville woman won $250,000, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

It was a long-shot jackpot, as the unidentified woman overcame 1-in-660,000 odds to win the “7” game on the scratch-off ticket she spent $10 on to play, the S.C. Education Lottery reported.

Now the woman is showing more kindness — a considerable amount more.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

She is going to pay it forward and donate her winnings.

“I’m going to give to my church and then give back to the community,” she said to the S.C. Education Lottery. “As for me, I’m good.”





It was one of three recent $250,000 payouts from the S.C. Education Lottery.

A Columbia man won that amount playing the Win Big! game, and a McColl grandfather and grandson who have a tradition of playing scratch-off tickets together won their prize on the $250,000 Bonus Cash game, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.