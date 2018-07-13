SC Gov. McMaster issues order to remove Planned Parenthood as a Medicaid provider

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the state’s health department Friday to remove Planned Parenthood from the state’s Medicaid provider network.
Separately, the Richland Republican’s executive order instructs the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services to use money set aside in the agency’s budget to cover more than 4,000 health-care providers that were impacted last week after McMaster vetoed nearly $16 million — most of it federal money — to cover health services.
“Although the state should not contract with abortion clinics for family planning services, the state also should not deny South Carolinians’ access to necessary medical care and important women’s health and family planning services, which are provided by a variety of other non-governmental entities and governmental agencies,” McMaster said in a statement.
Last Friday, McMaster vetoed some $16 million from the state’s 2018-’19 budget for health care services in an effort to defund Planned Parenthood, which gets a small sliver of that money to cover non-abortion services, including birth control and testing for sexually-transmitted diseases.
Planned Parenthood — which sees roughly 5,000 men, women and children a year — has two clinics in Columbia and in Charleston.
McMaster’s veto caused statewide confusion, with providers unsure about just how many people could be affected.
