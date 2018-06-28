Upstate senator fails to block SC budget over funding for Planned Parenthood

Upstate state Sen. Richard Cash failed Thursday to block the state's budget, only three days before it is set to take effect, because the state's spending plan does not reject federal money that goes to the state's three health-clinics that perform abortions.
On Thursday, the Anderson Republican asked his Senate colleagues to send the state's $8.2 billion general fund budget back to House and Senate budget negotiators — the same lawmakers who deleted from the budget a House proposal that for one year would have stripped the state's three abortion providers of federal family-planning dollars.
"A vote for this budget is a vote to fund Planned Parenthood," Cash told the Senate before his motion failed 28-10.
The Senate adopted the budget compromise in a 30-9 vote. The House had not voted on the compromise by noon Thursday.
