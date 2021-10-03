North Carolina

Missing couple found shot to death inside newspaper office, North Carolina cops say

A missing couple were found shot to death inside a newspaper office in North Carolina on Friday, police said.

Officers with the Newton Police Department and deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls Friday about the two missing people, 55-year-old Cindy Hull and 58-year-old Larry Brigham, who they said were in a relationship, WJZY reported.

They were following up on leads around 11 p.m. when they found their cars parked outside The Observer News Enterprise on North College Avenue in Newton, police said, according to WBTV.

Inside the business, police said they found Hull and Brigham dead with gunshot wounds, WBTV reported.

“This is a tragic situation and our prayers are with the Hull and Brigham families,” Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe said, according to WSOC. “We also want the public to know that this appears to be an isolated incident and there are no remaining threats to the community.”

Police are still investigating the incident, WSOC reported, and anyone with information is asked to call the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430 or the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-465-8340.

Officials have not mentioned an arrest and “there is no mention yet of a homicide,” WJZY reported.

Newton is about 40 miles northwest of Charlotte.

