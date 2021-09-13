North Carolina

Two employees found ‘unresponsive’ at Fayetteville processing plant, NC deputies say

Two employees at Valley Proteins in Faytteville, N.C, were found dead at work Sunday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Two employees at Valley Proteins in Faytteville, N.C, were found dead at work Sunday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Cumberland County Sheriff's Office photo

Two employees at a North Carolina animal processing plant were found dead at work Sunday afternoon, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Identities of the two have not been released and the department has not determined a cause of death.

The “unresponsive” employees were found around 1:30 p.m. at the Valley Proteins plant near the Cape Fear River in east Fayetteville. Fayetteville is about 64 miles south of downtown Raleigh.

“Fayetteville Fire Department HAZMAT and Pearce’s Mill Volunteer Fire Department (County Station 3) responded and evacuated the building. North Carolina OSHA Emergency Response Team also responded,” officials said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The cause of death is under investigation, and more details will be released as they are confirmed. Our deepest sympathies are with their families, friends, and coworkers during this time.”

Valley Proteins is a Virginia-based company that has locations across the Southeast, including five in North Carolina and two in South Carolina, according to the company’s website.

“Valley Proteins, Inc. provides services for the collection, rendering and recycling of animal processing and supermarket waste streams (fat and bone trimmings; meat/poultry waste) and restaurant used cooking oil,” the company reports.

“Our goal is to manage our business in an environmentally-responsible manner that positively contributes to the protection of the environment and preservation our natural resources.”

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

North Carolina

NC driver facing murder charge following 11-year-old’s death

September 13, 2021 7:22 AM

North Carolina

Police: North Carolina man shot on front porch has died

September 13, 2021 3:10 AM

North Carolina

NC sheriff: 9-year-old in critical condition after shooting

September 13, 2021 3:10 AM

National

Lucky cat: Falling feline gets saved at Miami football game

September 13, 2021 3:10 AM

Business

Authorities: 2 workers at eastern North Carolina plant die

September 13, 2021 3:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service