Lottery winner says NC prize won using birthdays, anniversaries will help her retire

A North Carolina woman won a top lottery prize this week using a “combination of birthdays and anniversaries.” North Carolina Education Lottery

A North Carolina woman used her favorite numbers to land a jackpot lottery prize this week.

Marilyn Bravo Brown of Raleigh bought a Carolina Cash 5 ticket for $1 online and used a “combination of birthdays and anniversaries” to pick her numbers, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Her numbers matched all five picked in Tuesday’s drawing — winning her a $100,000 prize, the lottery said.

Bravo Brown claimed her winnings on Wednesday and took home $70,750 after taxes. She told lottery officials she’ll use the money to help her children, pay bills and do repair work.

“I’m getting ready to retire, hopefully soon, so this will be a great help,” she said, according to the lottery.

Carolina Cash 5 drawings are held every night. Thursday’s jackpot is $110,0000, the lottery said.

“The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598,” the lottery said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

