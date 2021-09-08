Child killed when multiple shooters fire dozens of rounds at Charlotte home, CMPD says

A child was killed late Tuesday in a horrifying scenario that saw multiple shooters focus gunfire on a family’s home in northwest Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The child’s identity has not been released.

Investigators say the shooters remain at large.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Richard Rozzelle Drive in the Harwood Lane area. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing the gunfire, according to a news release.

“Upon arrival, officers located a child (under the age of 5 years old) with a gunshot wound. The child was transported to Atrium Health and pronounced deceased at the hospital,” CMPD said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that multiple vehicles targeted a home on Richard Rozelle Dr. firing more than 80 rounds toward the house, and this child appears to be a casualty of that violence.”

Officers were canvassing the neighborhood to see if other homes were struck by gunfire, officials said. The street of single family homes is southwest of the intersection of Rozzelles Ferry Road and NC 16.

“This is a situation where we have a very young, innocent child who has been taken from the community due to the actions of some individuals who have demonstrated complete disregard for the welfare of their fellow human being,” CMPD Maj. Ryan Butler told the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

The CMPD Homicide Unit is seeking tips at 704-432-TIPS or the public can leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.”