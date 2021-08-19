South Carolina man’s stop at convenience mart leads to $1 million NC lottery win

A $30 North Carolina lottery ticket turned out to be a $1 million dollar prize. anewton@sunherald.com

A South Carolina man stopped at a convenience store — what came after was worth the trip.

The man’s purchase of a $30 lottery ticket turned out to be a $1 million prize after he shopped at B&M Food Service on Lancaster Highway in Pineville, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Larry Hood, who lives in Fort Mill, had the option of taking home $50,000 per year over the next 20 years or $600,000, according to the lottery service.

He chose the latter, taking home $424,509 after taxes at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday, the lottery service said.

The Millionaire Maker prize is the first scratch-off to offer 30 $1 million prizes, according to the lottery service. Hood is the 19th person to win.

He’s not the only man to buy a lottery ticket in North Carolina and cash out on his winnings.

After winning a $50 lottery prize, Derek Smith decided to try his luck on a $5 ticket for the “7” scratch-off game, McClatchy News previously reported. It paid off: He won $141,501 after taxes.

