Dozens report shaking Tuesday from earthquake near Morganton, North Carolina

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was reported Tuesday morning in western North Carolina, and it was powerful enough that the U.S.. Geological Survey is receiving reports of people feeling it in upstate South Carolina.

The quake occurred around 9:19 a.m., and was centered 3.7 miles north of Morganton, at a depth of around 3.5 miles, the USGS reported.

More then three dozen reports of people feeling the quake had been logged into the USGS by 10 a.m., including one 86 miles east in Winston-Salem and another 70 miles south in York County, South Carolina.

Among the farthest of the reports: 105 miles away in Rockingham County, on the state’s Virginia border.

The quake was mild, but stands as one of the most powerful felt in the state since a 5.1 rattled the town of Sparta in August 2020. That quake was felt in multiple states and caused extensive damage to buildings in the Sparta area.

USGS officials report it is the strongest of three earthquakes North Carolina has experienced in the past 30 days, including a 2.1 near Cooleemee and a 1.7 in Sparta, on the state’s Virginia border.

This story will be updated.