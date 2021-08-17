North Carolina

Dancing crowd causes bleacher to collapse at rodeo, injuring several, NC sheriff says

A dozen people were hurt Sunday when a bleacher collapsed at a sports arena in Eastern North Carolina.

Law enforcement was called to 6400 Knightdale Eagle Rock Road in Wendell around 6:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said. The address is listed as Gooch Sports Arena, which hosts horse racing and bull riding contests as well as concerts and parties.

Spokesperson Eric Curry said a deputy was providing security for an event when the bleacher collapsed.

“Patrons were observed dancing and jumping on the bleachers, prior to the bleacher collapsing,” Curry said.

About a dozen people were taken to local hospitals with cuts and abrasions, he said. One person was also injured participating in a bull-riding rodeo.

Videos from Sunday night posted on social media by the owner of Gooch Sports Arena show large crowds packed into a covered building watching a live Mariachi band. The event appeared to be set up Sunday morning in an arena with metal bleachers, according to one of the videos owner Donal Gooch posted.

Gooch told WRAL too many people were on the bleacher, causing it to give out.

“Everyone started screaming, you could hear the screams, babies crying,” he said, according to the TV station.

