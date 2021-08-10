Fatal songbird illness reported in North Carolina. Don’t touch dead birds, state says

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources was among the first to report birds dying of the mysterious eye disease. Facebook screenshot

A mysterious illness that has been killing songbirds in mid-Atlantic states may have moved into North Carolina, according the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

The disease — which cause the eyes of birds to crust over — has been expanding its reach since being reported four months ago in Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C.

“More recently additional states have been included, and our agency has begun receiving reports of sick and dying birds which may be due to the new disease,” the N.C. officials reported Tuesday in a Facebook post.

Experts believe the illness is spread by “birds congregating at feeders and baths.” Therefore, North Carolina officials are asking people to remove all bird feeders “until the threat subsides.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Avoid handling sick or dead birds. If moving a bird is necessary, use gloves or an inverted plastic bag to prevent direct contact with it,” the commission says.

“Keep pets (including pet birds) away from sick or dead wild birds.”

The U.S. Geological Survey began posting alerts about the illness in June, noting it was “receiving reports of sick and dying birds with eye swelling and crusty discharge, as well as neurological signs.” It was first detected in late May.

“Behavioral abnormalities” are also among the symptoms, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The illness is now being reported as far north as Connecticut and as far west as Indiana.

Some impacted states are asking people to remove bird baths from yards until the cause is found.

“While the majority of affected birds are reported to be fledgling common grackles, blue jays, European starlings and American robins, other species of songbirds have been reported as well,” the USGS said.

“No definitive cause(s) of illness or death have been determined at this time. No human health or domestic livestock and poultry issues have been reported.”

Testing on dead birds is ongoing, but researchers have eliminated a number of causes, including Salmonella and Chlamydia, avian influenza virus and West Nile virus, the USGS reports.