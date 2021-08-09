North Carolina

74-year-old Georgia man crashes on Blue Ridge Parkway, the 5th biker fatality of year

A 74-year-old Georgia man was killed in a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Sunday, marking the popular route’s fifth fatal motorcycle accident of 2021.

The biker was identified as George Wayne Harkins of Senoia, Georgia, according to the National Park Service.

Harkins died at the scene, officials said.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday near Milepost 348.5, about a half-mile from the Rough Ridge Tunnel, investigators say. The area is west of Marion, North Carolina.

“Mr. Harkins was riding north with a group of motorcyclists, when he lost control in a curve and left the roadway,” NPS officials said. “No additional details are available at this time.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Harkins’ death is the seventh fatality this year on the parkway and the fifth involving a motorcycle, according to releases from the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The Blue Ridge Parkway is a narrow, winding two-lane blacktop that continues uninterrupted 469 miles through Virginia and North Carolina. It has been dubbed “America’s favorite drive” by the National Park Service.

Last year, 14 million people visited the parkway, making it among the most popular destinations managed by the National Park Service.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

NC House budget proposal expected to clear chamber this week

August 09, 2021 2:29 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service