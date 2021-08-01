North Carolina

Charlotte rapper DaBaby dropped from Lollapalooza lineup after homophobic comments

Charlotte rapper DaBaby has been dropped from Sunday’s Lollapalooza festival lineup following remarks he made about gay people last week.

“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” the Chicago music festival said on Twitter Sunday. “With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

DaBaby’s removal comes after the 29-year-old rapper made homophobic comments while addressing the crowd at a Miami concert last weekend.

Young Thug will perform in DaBaby’s place at the four-day festival.

What DaBaby said

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, acknowledged his comments Monday in a five-minute video posted to his Instagram with 19.2 million followers and denounced critics who claimed he offended gay fans at the concert, the Observer previously reported.

Read Next

“I said, ‘If you don’t got AIDS, put a cellphone lighter up ... All the lights went up – gay or straight – you wanna know why? Because even my gay fans don’t got AIDS. My gay fans, they take care of themselves ... They ain’t no junkies on the street,” he said in Monday’s video.

On Twitter Tuesday, DaBaby apologized for his comments, which drew backlash from fans and many members of the music community, including Elton John and Madonna.

The rapper, who’s been nominated for several Grammy Awards, said “anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies.”

He included a prayer hands emoji before adding: “But the LGBT community ... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Cailyn Derickson
Cailyn Derickson
Cailyn Derickson is a city government and politics reporter for The Herald, covering York, Chester and Lancaster counties. Cailyn graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She has previously worked at The Pilot and The News and Observer.
  Comments  

North Carolina

Police: Mother charged in 4-month-old’s death last year

August 01, 2021 2:03 PM

National Politics

Police: Man killed in drive-by shooting on NC highway

August 01, 2021 2:02 PM

North Carolina

Car crosses highway median, driver dies after crash

August 01, 2021 2:03 PM

North Carolina

Former employee charged in shooting at Charlotte game room

August 01, 2021 1:58 PM

North Carolina

Motorized lawn mower rider killed in road collision

August 01, 2021 1:58 PM

North Carolina

Report: Teenage girl killed in hit-and-run crash

August 01, 2021 1:58 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service