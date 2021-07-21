Algae blooms at North Carolina lake could sicken kids and pets. What you need to know

Algae blooms found on a lake in the North Carolina mountains could pose dangers to children and pets, officials said.

Haywood County is warning those groups against swimming in affected areas of Waterville Lake, a body of water off Interstate 40 near the Tennessee border.

“The bloom was observed in the Laurel Branch and White Oak Creek tributaries” and contains a type of bacteria called microcystis, Haywood County officials said Tuesday in a news release.

“A diverse population of algae is usually beneficial and provides a rich food source for aquatic animals,” officials said. “However, when hot temperatures and calm water combine with nutrient-rich waters, large algal blooms may form that can produce toxins that pose a human health hazard.”

Visitors to Waterville Lake could be exposed to the algae if they ingest or swim in the water, officials said. Affected areas may have dead fish, a strong smell or blue-green coloring.

To avoid getting sick, Haywood County urges people to take the following measures:

Keep kids and pets — especially dogs — from going into discolored water.

Avoid touching or eating dead fish.

Stay away from large algae coverings.

“It is hard to tell whether a bloom is harmful by just looking at it, so it is best to avoid water suspected of having an algal bloom,” the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said on its website.

If you or your pets come into contact with water from the lake, health officials recommend washing “thoroughly.” People should seek care right away if children who were exposed start feeling sick or if exposed pets stumble or collapse, officials said.

While the state “has had no reports of adverse effects in humans associated with freshwater algal blooms,” officials said microcystis could produce toxins that may lead to the following symptoms: headache, cough, blisters, stomach pain, vomiting or diarrhea.