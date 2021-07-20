Huge tree crashes through child’s bedroom — then ‘blessings’ followed, NC mom says

A tree crashed into a North Carolina family’s home, pictures show. Screengrab from WGHP video

A 7-year-old boy was sleeping when a massive tree came crashing into his bedroom on Monday morning, a North Carolina mom said.

Iona Smith told WGHP her family raced to check on her son Carter after they heard a loud noise in their Greensboro home.

She said she discovered a tree had fallen onto her house, causing the roof to cave in over him. Photos that Smith shared on Facebook show the branches slicing through the home after the tree was uprooted.

And what happened next was “nothing but a miracle,” Smith wrote in a Facebook post.

Carter reportedly got out of his room with only a few scratches.

“My son was able to walk away unharmed,” Smith wrote. “My family is safe. A house we can rebuild but my family I can’t. Thankful for my blessings.”

Adding to the family’s good fortune, Smith told WGHP she had recently moved Carter’s bed to a part of the room that was out of the path of the fallen tree.

The family suspects the tree came down due to storms in the area, the TV station reported. On Monday, forecasters had warned of the potential for rain and isolated storms, creating the risk of flooding in parts of central North Carolina.

The family can’t go back to the home while repairs are underway, according to a GoFundMe page that said it’s raising money for Smith, her husband and two children.

Smith said a company removed the tree. She and a Facebook user believed to be her husband didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

The Greensboro Fire Department and the GoFundMe organizer also didn’t immediately share information with McClatchy News.