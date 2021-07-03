Instead of making you rich, new NC scratch-off game hooks you up with a sporty ride

The top prize in the NC lottery’s newest scratch-off game won’t make you rich, but friends and family are sure to beg you for a ride in it if you win.

Four Corvette Stingrays and $100,000 top prizes in the $5 Corvette & Cash game can be won instantly, NC lottery officials said in announcing the new game on Saturday. Tickets are now on sale.

Odds of winning are 1 in 4.25 million, according to the lottery website.

Winners can choose a 2021 model, or a current model available, and pick their favorite options. The car and options can have a total value up to $109,000. Winners also get a $100,000 cash prize, according to the lottery.

“All Corvette & Cash tickets can be entered into a second-chance drawing to win the same prize package,” according to Saturday’s announcement. “The date of the drawing has not been set.”