‘The right thing’: Nikole Hannah-Jones supporters applaud tenure vote on social media

The nation’s eyes looked to Chapel Hill Wednesday, as UNC-Chapel Hill’s Board of Trustees voted in a 9-4 vote to grant tenure to journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Hannah-Jones had planned to join UNC’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media Thursday on a five-year contract as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism. But the school faced sharp criticism for not granting tenure to the Pulitzer Prize and MacArthur grant-winner who had created The New York Times’ 1619 project.

She and her lawyers had said she wouldn’t begin the job without tenure, as previous Knight chairs at UNC-CH have received.

As protests have swirled on and off campus, supporters and critics weighed in on social media as the trustees met Wednesday.

Hannah-Jones herself tweeted just after midnight Wednesday, “Let the chips fall where they may.”

Here’s how the day unfurled, leading up to a late afternoon vote in favor of granting Hannah-Jones tenure.

Protesters removed

The UNC trustees quickly moved into closed session soon after starting its meeting. News & Observer higher education reporter Kate Murphy reported that protesters from the school’s Black Student Movement attempted to stay in the meeting room in protest of the closed meeting and were forcibly removed by police.

UNC student body president Lamar Richards worked to diffuse the situation by telling protesters he had voted for a closed meeting, which is common for personnel discussions.

Hannah-Jones asked for the names of students pushed out of the trustees’ meeting room.

As the trustees debated tenure for Hannah-Jones, the early online reaction centered on the way students were removed from the meeting room.

Ahead of the meeting, Hussman alumnus Jeremiah Rhodes, now a video producer for the Nashville paper The Tennessean, tweeted that Hannah-Jones inspired him to stay in journalism.

Reaction to the vote

Following the trustees’ 9-4 vote granting tenure, the Hussman School released a statement on Twitter from Dean Susan King praising the decision, calling her new colleague a “Journalist’s journalist and a teacher’s teacher....”

Other Hussman faculty members also weighed in, including Seth Noar, the James Howard and Hallie McLean Parker Distinguished Professor at the school.

UNC alum Brooke Pryor, who covers the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers for ESPN, tweeted support of the decision but called the process getting to wednesday’s meeting “Absurd.”

North Carolina Governor and UNC alum Roy Cooper was one of the state’s first politicians to weigh in after the trustees’ tenure decision, saying the move was “the right thing.”