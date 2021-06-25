North Carolina

Deputies accidentally shot while training at North Carolina gun range, sheriff says

Two deputies were injured Wednesday in an accidental shooting at a North Carolina gun range, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident involved two deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at a firing range in Mount Airy, The Mount Airy News reported.

Surry County is on the Virginia border, about 100 miles north of Charlotte.

Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for information on Friday. WGHP reported the deputies were injured by an “accidental discharge of a firearm” during training.

According to The Mount Airy News, they were treated at Northern Regional Hospital for minor injuries and released.

The incident was reported to police and the sheriff’s office is conducting an internal review, according to WXII.

