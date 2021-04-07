Attempted home break-in leads to arrest of a goat in North Carolina, police say

This goat was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina, for allegedly trying to break into someone’s home, police say. Greenville Police Animal Protective Services photo

A goat was “arrested” in Eastern North Carolina after police found it at the scene of an attempted home break-in.

The incident happened Tuesday in Greenville, about 80 miles east of Raleigh, police said Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the Animal Protective Services unit of the Greenville Police Department identified the goat only as “Billy.”

“We received a report for a possible breaking and entering this morning,” police said. “When we arrived, Billy was hanging out around the windows of the house. We are happy to report that Billy has been arrested and is no longer a threat.”

A photo shared by police shows the captured goat with its eyes averted and standing over a conspicuous scattering of what appear to be french fries.

The goat was taken to the city’s animal shelter but didn’t stay long. “Billy has been picked up by his owner to finish his sentence in house arrest,” police said.

The incident has been a source of humor on Facebook, with some commenters noting it was the second odd arrest the department has made in recent weeks.

On March 9, police issued a “pig alert” at East Carolina University after a hog was seen running around campus. Officers chased the pig down and later posted a photo of an officer walking it on a leash.

“What’s next? An overturned donut truck?” the department posted. “When you can’t beat the stereotypes, might as well embrace them!”