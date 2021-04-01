North Carolina
Man arrested in I-95 road rage shooting that left mother of 6 dead, NC police say
A man is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a road rage shooting death on Interstate 95, officials said.
Dejywan R. Floyd, 29, who is also accused of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, was arrested Thursday morning, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
Julie Eberly, a 47-year-old mother of six, was driving south from Pennsylvania when she was shot and killed last week, McClatchy News reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Comments