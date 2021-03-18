Fujifilm Diosynth to invest $1.5 billion to build a vaccine plant in Holly Springs

The Japanese contract drug manufacturer Fujifilm Diosynth will build a new manufacturing facility in Holly Springs and bring 725 jobs to the area over five years, following up on the company’s previously announced plans.

The Economic Investment Committee of the state Department of Commerce announced Thursday that the company’s expansion to the Triangle would represent a $1.5 billion investment from Fujifilm Diosynth by 2025.

Among a broad range of functions, the state-of-the-art facility will produce monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins and gene therapy solutions for pharmaceutical companies globally.

Upon completion, the facility will be the largest monoclonal antibody manufacturing facility in the world, the committee said.

In exchange for the growth, the state has agreed to give Fujifilm a Job Development Investment Grant worth up to $19.7 million over 12 years. The company will only get the incentive if it meets hiring and investment goals at the Holly Springs plant.

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper said Fujifilm’s expansion was a sign that North Carolina is “finding opportunity in crisis,” as the state has landed a number of economic development wins throughout the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, Google also said it would add 1,000 cloud engineering jobs in Durham.

Cooper said the state is building momentum.

“I think we will probably see a number of companies on the West Coast and from the Northeast looking at North Carolina, (specifically) in this field of biotechnology,” Cooper said. “I can see us challenging the Cambridge-Boston area because of our great universities and the workforce that we have.”

The Fujifilm jobs would pay a minimum annual salary of $99,848, the committee said. In addition to the 725 jobs, over 600 existing ones will be retained.

Martin Meeson, the CEO of Fujifilm Diosynth, previously told The News & Observer in January that the company wanted to expand near one of its existing facilities in the U.S., like its existing site in Research Triangle Park — one of the company’s largest.

The company was also weighing Texas as a potential landing spot for its new facility. But Meeson said the company’s previous experience in North Carolina and the collaboration with the state’s local education institutions pushed Holly Springs over the top. Fujfilm’s presence in Research Triangle Park dates to 1996.

“This is a great place to be,” Meeson said in the interview. “But I think the strongest (reasons) are around the level of talent and the creation of that talent” in the biotechnology field.

Meeson said the new facility will greatly expand the capabilities of Fujifilm to manufacture life-saving therapies for pharmaceutical companies.

The company’s Morrisville plant is currently helping make Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, churning out potentially millions of doses that can be used if that vaccine is approved by regulators.

Last summer, President Donald Trump visited the company’s facility in Morrisville as part of Operation Warp Speed, his administration’s effort to speed up the development of vaccines.

The contract with Novavax, as well as others, helped Fujifilm grow last year in the Triangle. The company added more than 100 employees last year, and it now has about 630 employees in North Carolina. The company will be required to retain those employees to earn its incentives.

But it’s also making treatments for things like prostate cancer and other diseases, Meeson said.

“The exciting thing here is just the amount of different therapeutics and vaccines we’ll be able to create and get out there into patients across America and across the world.”

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate