Three dead, 10 hurt after ‘devastating’ tornado hits coastal North Carolina county

Three people were killed and at least 10 were injured after a suspected tornado hit Brunswick County along the North Carolina coast late Monday, officials say.

Brunswick County officials said the damage was “devastating,” and they continued to search among destroyed homes and downed power lines foranyone who might be trapped.

Sheriff John W. Ingram V advised people who don’t live in the area to “stay away until we have an opportunity to assess the damages.”

The tornado struck around 11:50 p.m. Monday, with most of the damage in southern Brunswick County, which is south of Wilmington and along the South Carolina border.

Damage was reported in the Grissettown area along N.C. 17, according to the National Weather Service. Multiple structures were damaged along Old Shallotte Road and inside the Ocean Ridge Plantation community, officials said.

“There is a significant amount of damage, both structural and debris. ... Several homes were destroyed,” county officials said in a Facebook post.

Road conditions were described as “dangerous” in the immediate area, particularly in the Seaside community, officials said.

Northbound traffic on N.C. 17 was being rerouted due to downed power lines. At least 3,100 people were without power early Tuesday, according to utility co-op Brunswick Electric.

A tornado warning had been issued at 11:44 p.m. Monday for the region. The National Weather Service had warned severe weather was likely late Monday and could include tornadoes, localized flooding and hail.