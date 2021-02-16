US Attorney in Charlotte, appointed by Trump, to leave his post at month’s end

U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray, a veteran Charlotte attorney nominated by President Donald Trump to be Western North Carolina’s top federal prosecutor, will leave the position by the end of the month.

Murray announced his departure from his post in the Western District of North Carolina in a statement Tuesday afternoon:

“It has been a privilege to serve the people of the Western District and I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such an extraordinary group of consummate, dedicated and experienced public servants,” Murray said. “I am proud of our accomplishments and our collective hard work to protect communities across the district and to seek justice.”

Andrew Murray, shown in November 2017, will step down as US Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina at the end of February 2021. John D. Simmons Observer file photo

Murray’s exit is a routine part of the transfer of presidential power. Last week, the U.S. Justice Department under the new administration of President Joe Biden announced that all U.S. attorneys appointed by Trump were to submit their resignations. Sources said the exit date was Feb. 28.

Murray, a lifelong Republican and former Mecklenburg County District Attorney, will be one of three top federal prosecutors in North Carolina that Biden must replace. The U.S. attorneys in the Middle and Eastern districts will also be leaving office.

Robert Higdon, the top prosecutor in the Eastern District, announced his departure last week.

Nominated by Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Murray took over the office in November 2017, directing a staff of 80 prosecutors and staff that operated in Charlotte and Asheville. The Western District of North Carolina covers 32 counties and the Cherokee Reservation, an area of some 3 million residents.

Days into his job four years ago, the retired Coast Guard officer said he would take his orders from above, and that his priorities lined up with those of Trump and then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions: combating violent crime, gang violence, drug and human trafficking, illegal immigration.

“I understand I have leadership above me, and those priorities will be enforced regardless how I align with them,” said Murray, who retired from the Coast Guard in 2016 after a 35-year career. “However, I align very well with those priorities, and I look forward to enforcing them.”

Murray did just that, with his office focusing much of its resources on traditional public safety issues as gangs, violent crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking and the new arena of COVID-fraud.

One of Andrew Murray’s biggest successes as U.S. Attorney includes $3 billion settlement with Wells Fargo over its predatory sales practices. U.S. Department of Justice

But some of his biggest successes involved far more high-profile prosecutions of white-collar abuses: the $3 billion settlement with Wells Fargo over its predatory sales practices. In a statement at the time of settlement, Murray said the financial penalty was appropriate “given the staggering size, scope and duration of Wells Fargo’s illicit conduct.”

Murray’s prosecutors also helped reach an antitrust settlement with Atrium Health in 2018.

On the criminal side, Murray went after members of his own political party by successfully convicting billionaire businessman Greg Lindberg and others in the attempted bribery of State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.

As part of the conspiracy, some of bribes were channeled through the state Republican Party with the participation of Robin Hayes, the GOP party chairman at the time and a former longtime congressman.

To avoid a prison sentence, Hayes pleaded guilty to a lesser felony charge as was given probation. He was pardoned by Trump mere hours before the defeated president left office.

Lindberg has begun his 87-month prison sentence while appealing his conviction.

Murray’s office also successfully prosecuted David Lewis, a longtime member of the Republican leadership of the N.C. General Assembly. Lewis resigned his seat and later pleaded guilty to tax and bank fraud-related charges.