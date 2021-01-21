92-mph wind gusts lash popular NC tourist spot. See video from Grandfather Mountain

Powerful winds swept across a North Carolina mountain, lashing plants and blowing snow into the air.

Video taken on Wednesday at Grandfather Mountain, a popular tourist spot, shows gusts swaying tree branches along an overlook. In the footage, wind can be heard ripping through the snow-covered site.

“BRB, inaugurating my face into 110+ mph winds,” Twitter user Billy Bowling wrote in a post that was distributed by Storyful.

While recorded wind gusts weren’t that strong, they did pack a punch.

N.C. Climate Office data show gusts at Grandfather Mountain reached 92.9 mph on Wednesday. That morning, National Weather Service forecasters said some mountain areas were off to a “very gusty start.”

It isn’t the first time strong winds battered Grandfather Mountain.

In February 2019, the site saw a record 121.3-mph wind gust — similar to the strength of a Category 3 hurricane, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Grandfather Mountain is roughly 70 miles northeast of Asheville and is known for the Mile High Swinging Bridge, an attraction that spans thousands of feet above sea level.

Also in Western North Carolina, another scenic spot known for high winds marked a frigid anniversary on Thursday.

Mount Mitchell — the highest point in the eastern United States — dipped to 34 degrees below zero on Jan. 21, 1985. That’s the lowest temperature on record in North Carolina.