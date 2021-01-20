With Operation Deep Freeze, UNC campuses get mobile freezers to store COVID vaccines

The UNC System’s six historically minority-serving institutions can start storing and distributing COVID-19 vaccine vials with new ultra-cold mobile freezers they recently received.

The freezers are the first of 62 scheduled to arrive at 15 UNC System campuses over the next couple months. The freezers are about the size of a large beach cooler and can plug into a car to keep the interior temperature as low as -112 degrees Fahrenheit for safe storage of the vaccines.

The new freezers will increase North Carolina’s cold-storage capacity by 1.86 million two-milliliter vials, which will help the state get coronavirus vaccines to more people, more quickly. Each vial holds six or seven doses of the vaccine.

The first two freezers were delivered to UNC Pembroke to assist Robeson County last week.

UNC System expands COVID-19 vaccine storage

North Carolina recently expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, making vaccines available to anyone age 65 and older and all health care workers. Several problems have slowed the vaccine rollout, and the demand been much higher than the available supply in most areas in the first couple weeks of vaccine distribution, The News & Observer previously reported.

The new freezers were purchased by the NC Policy Collaboratory at the UNC-Chapel Hill.

Executive Director Dr. Jeffrey Warren explained the project and showed off the freezers at a UNC System Board of Governors committee meeting Wednesday. He said this effort, called Operation Deep Freeze, is an important example of the public service part of their mission.

“This is the type of collaboration that makes us all stronger,” Warren said.

Dr. Jeffrey Warren, executive director of the NC Policy Collaboratory, helped deliver new mobile freezers that can safely store COVID-19 vaccine vials to UNC System institutions. Provided by UNC System

Local public health agencies, hospitals and pharmacies will be able to access the vials stored in the freezers.

Each UNC System institution will receive at least two large freezers and one small freezer, except for the UNC School of the Arts and the N.C. School of Science and Math.

N.C. Central University in Durham will have four large freezers and three smaller ones.

Campuses that serve rural areas and under-served populations, including HBCUs, are getting two large freezers and extra mobile freezers to support those communities.

Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina A&T University, UNC Pembroke and Winston-Salem State University will each have three mobile freezers. Appalachian State University and UNC Asheville will receive two mobile units.

App State has also applied to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to be a COVID-19 vaccination distribution center in Boone.

The UNC System was expecting the freezers to arrive in February and then through March and April, but were able to work with Stirling Ultracold, the manufacturer of the freezers, and VWR Scientific, the sales representative, to get them out faster. Now, the freezers will be delivered to institutions as soon as they are available.