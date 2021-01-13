Chapel Hill joins neighbors, becomes 3rd NC town to pass LGBTQ discrimination protection

Chapel Hill is the third local town in North Carolina to approve a policy this week that protects LGBTQ residents from discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations, including stores and restaurants.

The Chapel Hill Town Council voted Wednesday night to approve the policy. The first two LGBTQ anti-discrimination policies were approved by Hillsborough’s Town Board on Monday and the Carrboro Town Council on Tuesday.

The state’s three-year ban on local anti-discrimination policies expired Dec. 1, giving local governments an opening to take action. The state still regulates who can use multi-occupancy bathrooms, showers and changing rooms.

Chapel Hill council member Karen Stegman, who is openly gay, said she has waited since being elected to her seat for the opportunity to vote on the anti-discrimination measure.

“We have waited for the opportunity to take this important action to help ensure all who live, work and visit our community can do so free of discrimination based on who they are, what they look like, how they worship, or who they love,” Stegman said. “This ordinance represents our Town’s commitment to working towards a community that is free from individual and institutional discrimination, where all can thrive.”

The new rules prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression, as well as race, age, creed, national origin or ancestry, marital or familial status, pregnancy, veteran status, religious belief, disability, ethnicity and color.

The new policies come five years after the legislature passed the controversial House Bill 2, known as the “bathroom bill.” It required people to use the bathroom that corresponded to the gender on their birth certificate.

But HB2 also banned LGBTQ protections and blocked local governments from passing discrimination protections or requiring employers to pay a higher minimum wage. It spawned a nationwide backlash, costing North Carolina and its cities out-of-state visitors, business investments, conventions and sporting events, including the ACC Championship.

In 2017, state lawmakers approved a compromise — House Bill 142— to replace HB2. While the ban on local anti-discrimination rules, a key part of HB142, expired in December, local elected officials had not said whether they would attempt passing new rules.

Orange County has a reputation for progressive policies in North Carolina, including having the first domestic partner registries, benefits for government employees in domestic partnerships, and inclusive LGBTQ personnel and contracting policies.

The county’s residents also have elected nine LGBTQ officials to local offices, including two of North Carolina’s first three openly gay mayors, former Carrboro Mayor Mike Nelson and former Chapel Hill Mayor Mark Kleinschmidt. Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle is the state’s first openly lesbian mayor.

The Orange County commissioners and Durham City Council are expected to approve their anti-discrimination policies next week.