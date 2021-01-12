Multiple shots fired during fight at busy Charlotte bowling alley. One hospitalized

Multiple shots were fired during a fistfight at a crowded Charlotte bowling alley over the weekend, putting one person in the hospital, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

As many as 50 people were in the AMF Centennial Lanes as the bullets flew Saturday evening, CMPD said in a release. The alley is located at 4501 South Boulevard, north of the Woodlawn Road intersection.

The identity and condition of the wounded victim have not been released. It was an adult male, the Observer’s news partner WBTV reports.

The shooter remains at large and police are asking the public for help catching him.

This is a photo of the suspect CMPD is looking for in connection with a shooting Saturday at AMF Centennial Lanes on South Boulevard. CMPD photo

Investigators say the incident happened around 6:38 p.m. Saturday, when the victim and another man got into an argument inside the bowling alley.

“Two other unknown male suspects began arguing (with the victim) and then started physically fighting the victim. During the altercation, one of the suspects discharged several shots striking the victim,” CMPD said in a news release.

“Inside the business was approximately 40-50 people in close proximity, along with approximately ten children.”

The suspect was later seen in “a dark-colored Jeep SUV” on South Boulevard, police said.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help finding the suspected shooter and have released photos of the man. The case is being investigated as an assault with a deadly weapon.

Tips can be offered via 9-1-1, or through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

This is the SUV the shooting suspect left the bowling alley in, CMPD says. CMPD image