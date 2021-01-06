North Carolina
‘It’s a national disgrace.’ NC members of Congress respond to Capitol chaos
The U.S. House and Senate were evacuated Wednesday as supporters of President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol, interrupting the planned certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.
Both chambers were debating the certification of Arizona’s election results when the Capitol building was breached. In the House, around a dozen members — none from North Carolina — had spoken in support of or opposition to an objection to Arizona’s results.
Trump has demanded that Congress intervene to overturn the election results, and more than 100 Republican lawmakers planned to support challenges to the election results in at least one state. That includes North Carolina Reps. Madison Cawthorn, Ted Budd, David Rouzer, Richard Hudson, Greg Murphy, Dan Bishop and Virginia Foxx.
Several of those and other North Carolina lawmakers responded to the Capitol breach on social media.
