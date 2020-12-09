Wife thought man’s NC jackpot win was a scam — but it turned out to be the real deal

A North Carolina man learned he won big in the North Carolina lottery, but his wife didn’t believe it at first.

Robert Johnson saw an email about scoring a $240,092 prize and showed his phone to his wife, the N.C. Education Lottery said Wednesday in a news release.

“She thought it was a scam and I said, ‘No, this is for real,’” Johnson told lottery officials.

It turns out, Johnson’s ticket matched enough numbers to hit the jackpot in the Carolina Cash 5 drawing game.

“I was always hoping for it,” Johnson told officials. “So, it is amazing that I have been successful and made a decision at the right time on the right day to put that particular ticket in. I’m very excited.”

Johnson scored big after buying a lottery ticket online. Using the N.C. Education Lottery app, he picked his own numbers to try his luck in the Cash 5 game, according to officials.

Johnson kept $169,867 after taxes and plans to put the money toward retirement and bills. Officials say he lives in Franklinton, a town northeast of Durham.

It’s not the first time a real windfall was suspected of being a scam.

In July, a winner said he thought a call from the North Carolina lottery was a joke, McClatchy News reported.

And in 2019, a man thought he had a “fake” ticket that was actually worth thousands of dollars.

