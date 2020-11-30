This North Carolina city is one of the safest in the country, report finds

North Carolina is home to one of the safest cities in the nation, a new report finds.

Raleigh ranks No. 9 on a list of places with low rates of crime and financial insecurity, according to results published by WalletHub.

To come up with the findings, the personal finance website says it studied 182 of the biggest cities in the country and each state. Analysts looked at data from the U.S. government and other sources to determine how each city fared with natural disaster risks, community security and “financial safety,” according to WalletHub.

Raleigh was among the best cities for financial security, a category that weighed measures including unemployment, poverty and foreclosure rates, results show.

It wasn’t the first time Raleigh’s economy helped it earn national recognition. This year, economic factors gave it a boost on lists that ranked the best places to retire and top state capitals, McClatchy News reported.

Also in the WalletHub findings, Raleigh ranked in the top 25 for community safety, a measure that examined rates of COVID-19, violent crime, deadly crashes and other factors. But Raleigh had a lower score for potential natural disasters, landing the 55th spot in that category.

Raleigh fared better this time in the WalletHub study, after ranking No. 22 on the list of the nation’s safest places in 2019.

However, homicides and non-deadly shootings in Raleigh are up compared to last year, The News & Observer reported.

So how did other North Carolina cities rank on WalletHub’s latest list? Winston-Salem is No. 26, Durham is No. 28, Greensboro is No. 41, Charlotte is No. 53, and Fayetteville is No. 74, results show.

Overall, the safest city in the country was Columbia, Maryland, about 25 miles southwest of Baltimore. The lowest score went to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

