NC delays end of recount in Supreme Court chief justice race between Newby, Beasley

The race between two judges vying to become the next chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court won’t end Wednesday as originally expected.

The end of the recount in that election is being delayed until after Thanksgiving, according to the N.C. Board of Elections.

Justice Paul Newby, a Republican, was leading incumbent Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, a Democrat, Wednesday morning, by a margin of 427 votes out of 5.4 million total.

The two have traded leads since election night — first as mail-in ballots continued coming in and later as a recount started making some minor changes to the vote count.

That recount was expected to finish up Wednesday afternoon. But as of Wednesday morning, at least three counties were still counting ballots and wouldn’t finish on time, said Pat Gannon, spokesperson for the N.C. State Board of Elections.

Instead, the counting is expected to finish Monday.

The North Carolina Board of Elections certified the results of hundreds of other elections around the state, including for president, governor and senator.

And while Newby remains in the lead, the three counties that are going to be delayed — Mecklenburg, Forsyth and Guilford — are all urban, Democratic-leaning counties that could end up helping Beasley.

Beasley is the first Black woman to serve as North Carolina’s chief justice. A member of the Supreme Court since 2012, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper appointed her as chief justice in 2018 after Mark Martin, the former chief justice, retired early to take a job in academia.

Newby protested Cooper’s decision at the time. As the court’s longest-serving associate justice, he said he should have been given the top job instead of Beasley, even though he and Cooper are from different political parties.

And during this year’s election, it looked like voters agreed that the top job should go to Newby. After the unofficial count finished, it showed Newby up by 406 votes, The News & Observer reported.

Beasley called for a recount, but so far the results have not gone her way. Both candidates have gained additional votes in the recount, but Newby’s total lead has grown slightly.

The race could still remain undecided Monday if there additional legal challenges.

In addition to the chief justice race, the board didn’t certify these races Tuesday due to protests: Wake County District Court Judge 10F, House District 36 in Wake County, Hoke County Board of Education and Wayne County Register of Deeds.

Recounts are somewhat rare, but the delay isn’t unprecedented.

In 2016, the race for governor was extended by a recount and legal challenges for a month beyond Election Day, with Republican Pat McCrory not conceding to Cooper until Dec. 5 of that year.