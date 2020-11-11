One of two boaters missing near Beaufort Inlet is from Raleigh, Coast Guard says

A 35-foot fishing vessel sits overturned near Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina, on Nov. 10, 2020. U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard says one of two men missing after their boat was found overturned near Beaufort Inlet is from Raleigh.

The Coast Guard has been searching for George Hamilton Andrews of Raleigh and William (Bill) Watkins Merriman IV of Wilmington since the 35-foot fishing boat Strike Zone was found Tuesday morning about 3 1/2 miles from Beaufort Inlet.

One of the men’s family members told the Coast Guard that they had left Atlantic Beach on Sunday to fish near shore. A diver determined there was no one on board the boat and found that all the lights and gear were still energized, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said late Wednesday that it had searched more than 3,200 square miles between Ocracoke Inlet and Bogue Inlet using a 47-foot motor boat, an 87-foot cutter, a Jayhawk helicopter and a C-130 Hercules airplane.

In addition, Morehead City, Beaufort and Atlantic Beach fire departments helped search near shore by boat, while National Park Service rangers and other local agencies searched the shoreline.

The Coast Guard asks anyone with information about the whereabouts of the Andrews and Merriman to call the Sector North Carolina Command Center at 910-343-3880.