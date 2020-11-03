Key districts for NC legislature nearly tied in early election results

Early election returns in state legislative races are showing near-ties in many of the House and Senate contests that are key to determining which party will win control.

Democrats need a net gain of six House seats and five Senate seats to win a majority. They’re hoping to defeat Republican incumbents in competitive suburban and rural districts, mostly in and around the Triad, Charlotte and Eastern North Carolina. They’ve also targeted a few open seats where a Republican incumbent declined to seek another term.

But in addition to flipping GOP-held seats, Democrats need to avoid defeats in the districts they flipped in 2018. Several of those Democratic incumbents are facing well-funded challengers.

In the Senate, Democratic challengers are nearly tied with Republican Sens. Bob Steinburg and Joyce Krawiec, and Democrat J.D. Wooten has about 53% of votes counted so far in a Republican-held open seat in the Triad. But a Senate race in Wilmington has incumbent Democratic Sen. Harper Peterson nearly tied so far in a rematch with former Sen. Michael Lee. And an open seat in Johnston and Nash counties held by Republicans is close so far.

House races are close so far for Democratic challengers seeking to topple Republican Reps. Jon Hardister, Ed Goodwin, Kristin Baker, Larry Pittman and John Szoka, but Democratic incumbent Reps. Christy Clark and Joe Sam Queen are nearly tied with their challengers.

Democratic incumbent Rep. Scott Brewer was trailing his Republican challenger in the Rockingham area, with 57% of votes so far for the GOP’s Ben Moss.

Two competitive races had all precincts in already, with Republican Rep. John Sauls of Sanford garnering 57% of the votes against Democrat Jason Cain. Rep. Perrin Jones, a Greenville Republican, had only 49% against Democrat Brian Farkas will all precincts reporting.

Early voting returns had Democratic challenger Ricky Hurtado with 52% over incumbent Republican Rep. Stephen Ross in Alamance County. Hurtado would likely be the only Latino in the legislature if he’s elected.

Rep. Graig Meyer, an Orange County Democrat, sounded less than optimistic in an interview with WUNC radio as the early returns were posted.

“We don’t see the lead that we want to see” in the key competitive races, Meyer said. “Gerrymandering still makes it more difficult for us to flip the House and Senate.”

This year’s legislative races took place in districts that were redrawn in 2019 through court-ordered redistricting. A panel of judges ruled that certain House and Senate districts, including several in Wake, Mecklenburg and Guilford counties, were unconstitutional gerrymanders.

The redrawn districts made it likely that Democrats would pick up an additional Senate seat in Wake and Mecklenburg, and the incumbents in those districts, Republican Sens. John Alexander and Rob Bryan, decided not to run for reelection. In the House, redistricting gives Democrats a better shot at flipping the Pitt County district represented by Perrin Jones, but several other House districts currently held by Democrats became more competitive for Republicans.

Even with the district changes, Democrats argued that the overall legislative map in North Carolina remained a gerrymander favoring Republicans, pointing to analysis that showed if statewide votes for House and Senate were split 50-50 between the parties, Republicans would still keep a majority in both chambers.

Republicans have controlled the General Assembly since winning the majority during 2010’s Tea Party wave election, and that’s put them in charge of drawing legislative and congressional maps since 2011.

GOP control of the legislature has resulted in major corporate and personal income tax cuts, as well as conservative shifts on social policy ranging from abortion to LGBT rights. Republican lawmakers have limited Gov. Roy Cooper’s ability to enact his policy agenda in his first term, which is one reason Democrats have spent millions on legislative races this year.

If Democrats have a majority in both the House and Senate when Tuesday’s results are final — and if Cooper wins a second term — party leaders say they’ll move quickly to expand Medicaid health care coverage to hundreds of thousands of people. That’s a key priority for Cooper, who wasn’t able to get expansion passed thanks to Republican objections about the potential cost of the program.

The Medicaid issue is one reason for 2019’s budget stalemate, in which Cooper vetoed Republicans’ state budget proposal, and the two sides never reached a compromise. North Carolina has been operating instead under a modified version of the budget adopted in 2018, which means less spending than Cooper sought.

Control of the legislature and the governor’s mansion would give Democrats an easy path to enact their preferred budget as early as January.

But if Democrats fall short of a majority of seats in either or both chambers and Cooper wins a second term, expect the stalemate to continue. Since most observers don’t expect the GOP to win enough seats for a veto-proof majority, a Republican-dominated legislature would likely face more vetoes in 2021.

A scenario in which one party controls the House and another controls the Senate would also likely mean stalemates on most partisan issues.

Republicans, including a national group, have also goospent big to defend their legislative majorities and keep control of the redistricting process next year.

Shadowy groups largely funded by out-of-state business interests spent more than $10 million between July and mid-October to help keep a Republican majority in the state legislature. The groups have made big investments in TV ads and mailers backing GOP candidates and attacking Democrats in five of the most competitive Senate races and four House races.