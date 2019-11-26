Whooping cough spreading in coastal North Carolina city, health officials warn

There’s been a spike in pertussis, known commonly as “whooping cough,” in Wilmington and areas around New Hanover County, North Carolina, public health officials warn.

County public health officials say everyone in the area should make sure their vaccines are up to date to avoid getting the contagious infection.

“Pertussis is a highly contagious, but preventable, bacterial infection that causes violent coughing for up to 10 weeks,” said county public health director Phillip Tarte.

“We usually think of children developing whooping cough, but adults can develop it too and are often not diagnosed until later in the illness. That’s why it’s important for children to have their DTaP vaccine, and for adults to have their Tdap booster,” he said.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

The vaccine protects against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pertussis symptoms can feel like a cold with a cough, runny nose and mild fever.

The worst symptoms of pertussis include: “Severe fits of coughing, including rapid coughs followed by a high-pitched, ‘whoop’ sound,” according to New Hanover County.

The infection cause people to vomit or have exhaustion after coughing fits, the CDC said.

Children in North Carolina are required to get the DTaP vaccine before starting school, according to the state.