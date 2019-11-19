Confederate monument at center of protests in Chatham County is being removed

The embattled Confederate monument in downtown Pittsboro — at the center of protests and debates for months — is coming down Tuesday night after standing in front of the historic courthouse since 1907, Chatham County officials said.

“Crews are working to safely and respectfully dismantle the Confederate monument, which includes the statue and pedestal,” according to a news release from the county. “These items will be transported to a safe location where they will be preserved and stored until such time as the Winnie Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) finds a more appropriate location to place them.”

Last week, a Superior Court judge lifted an injunction to allow county officials to remove the statue from the courthouse square, The News & Observer reported. County commissioners gave County Manager Dan LaMontagne authority to take necessary action to remove it.

Tuesday night, at least 60 people gathered in the cool night air on the north side of the courthouse to watch as cranes flanked the monument and workers began wrapping the likeness of the soldier with yellow strapping to remove it.

A half-dozen monument supporters stood in the crowd, holding Confederate flags. They declined to talk to reporters.

Sandra Day of Moncure got out of bed, threw on sneakers and a heavy coat and drove to Pittsboro to witness the statue’s removal. She is a Chatham County native who has attended several meetings where the statue was discussed, along with several protests.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be standing here,” said Day, who is black. “I wanted to see it for myself.”

Sandra Day of Moncure watches at the Confederate monument in downtown Pittsboro is readied to be removed. Martha Quillin mquillin@newsobserver.com

Thomas Jones, who has lived in Chatham County since 2011, stopped to watch while returning home from the grocery store. About 50 were there about 10:15 p.m., he said, and more seemed to be arriving as news spread about the statue’s removal.

“They’ve got a pretty big show out here, honestly,” he said, mentioning the police presence and the big lights that lit up the normally sleepy downtown.

He said people carrying Confederate flags seemed upset with the situation, but that it had been peaceful.

“It’s pretty palpable out here,” he said, describing the moods of the opposing groups.

He said he has followed the debate over the Confederate statues locally and across the country. He described himself as being in a “unique position.” His great grandmother was in the Daughters of the Confederacy, and he is a military veteran.

“We as a society have to reconcile, at what point does the harm to a few outweigh the harm to many more,” Jones said. “I don’t think this is about taking down a monument to eradicate hate. It’s about taking down the pain that symbolizes these monuments. That pain exists on both sides. ... I think this will help everyone take the next step forward.”

Fight to remove statue

The West Chatham Branch of the NAACP and Chatham for All have worked for years to have the statue removed from the courthouse grounds.

Debate has surrounded the monument and whether it was a gift — making it a public monument protected under a 2015 state law — or a private monument owned by the Winnie Davis Chapter of the N.C. United Daughters of the Confederacy. That would allow it be removed.

Superior Court judge Susan Bray said last week that the UDC’s lawyers didn’t prove there would be “irreparable harm” if the monument were removed, pending a decision about whether the county is allowed to do that under state law, The News & Observer reported.

The county attorney has said the 1907 license that allowed the UDC to erect the monument can be revoked. The license does not say whether the monument is a gift but leaves it “in the care and keeping of the said Daughters of the Confederacy.”

In August, Chatham County commissioners voted to give the group an opportunity to come up with a plan for the statue. The deadline was Oct. 1, with a Nov. 1 deadline for the county to take action if it wasn’t removed by the UDC.

A Confederate monument stands Monday afternoon, March 18, 2019 at the Chatham County Courthouse in Pittsboro. About 30 supporters of the monument gathered around the courthouse traffic circle ahead of a county commission meeting where residents voiced opinions for an against the removal of the monument. TRAVIS LONG tlong@newsobserver.com

The debate has brought local and out-of-state statue supporters and opponents to Pittsboro every Saturday since the board’s decision.

On Saturday, police arrested a dozen people after fights broke out between demonstrators near the statue. Charges included inciting a riot and simple assault.

Bray scheduled a hearing into whether the UDC’s lawsuit should be dismissed for Dec. 2.

Second statue removal

The removal of the statue Tuesday was relatively subdued, compared to the previous gatherings surrounding the statue.

And it was a stark contrast to the removal of the Silent Sam Confederate statue on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus, which was toppled by protesters in August 2018.

That statue also generated angry protests and debate, but university officials said the 2015 law prevented them from removing or altering it.

Protesters took the matter into their own hands.

A few months later, then-UNC Chancellor Carol Folt ordered the pedestal that once held the statue be removed Jan. 14 as she simultaneously announced her resignation. Crews removed it shortly after 1 a.m. Jan. 15, and the space on McCorkle Place has remained vacant since.

The statue and its remains are in an undisclosed location in Chapel Hill as a committee of the UNC System Board of Governors seeks a home for it, The News & Observer reported in September.

This is a developing story and will be updated.