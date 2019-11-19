Stranded motorist on I-77 was actually a passed out cocaine trafficker, NC cops say

Interstate 77 traffic apparently stressed out a drug dealer to the point that he had to pull over and smoke a joint, say NC deputies. Charlotte Observer photo

An alleged cocaine trafficker was arrested Saturday north of Charlotte, North Carolina, after he pulled over on Interstate 77 to get high and passed out with his headlights on, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell says a deputy mistook Randell Antonio Carr, 40, for a stranded motorist in need of help, according to a release.

The arrest happened at 5:28 a.m. Saturday near Troutman, about 40 miles north of Charlotte.

“Deputy B. E. Romito was traveling northbound on Interstate 77 when he noticed a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the interstate with the head lights on ... (and) pulled up behind the vehicle and stopped to assist,” Campbell said in a release.

“He noticed the driver, later identified as Randall Antonio Carr, sleeping in the driver’s seat. Deputy Romito observed marijuana and a partially smoked marijuana joint laying on the sleeping driver,” the release said.

Romito knocked on the driver’s side window to wake Carr, and a search of the vehicle revealed four ounces of crack cocaine, enough to result in felony charges of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sale/delivery cocaine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, according to a release.

Six grams of marijuana was also found with drug paraphernalia, prompting three additional misdemeanor charges, the release said.

Carr lives in Statesville, which is about 7 miles north of where he was arrested, officials said.

He appeared this week before magistrate, who issued a $250,000 secured bond, officials said. An additional $3,000 was added to the bond for two outstanding warrants, officials said in a release.

Campbell said Carr’s criminal record includes nine counts of driving while his license was revoked.