Man found dead in front yard of an NC home after being thrown from dirt bike, cops say

A 20-year-old died after police say he was thrown from his dirt bike in North Carolina, media outlets report.

Christopher Austin Lackey was found dead next to his Kawasaki dirt bike in the front yard of a home in Winston-Salem just before 7 a.m. Sunday, Winston-Salem Police say, according to WGHP.

Investigators determined Lackey was driving around a curve on Briar Glen Road when he crashed into a light pole, WFMY reported.

He was thrown from the bike, WXII reported, and officials say he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

An area of the road was closed for about three hours, WGHP reported, and the crash is still being investigated.

No other details had been released as of Sunday afternoon.

