One person dead, one wounded in Epicentre shooting involving Charlotte police officer 

A person was fatally shot before dawn Friday near the Epicentre entertainment complex in uptown in an incident involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer.

Traffic in uptown is expected to be impacted during rush hour, due to major roads being blocked, including East Trade Street.

CMPD tweeted at 4:55 a.m. that two people were injured, one fatally, during the incident at South College and East Trade Streets. The person who was killed has not been identified.

The wounded person, who also remains unidentified, is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, officials said in a tweet.

Details of what prompted the shooting have not been released. Officials have not said yet how many shots were fired or whether a police officer fired the fatal shot.

Roads in the immediate area were roped off for the investigation, and police have not said when they will be reopened.

“The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a CMPD officer-involved shooting incident which occurred this morning in the area of S. College and E. Trade Streets,” CMPD said a tweet. “Two subjects were injured during the incident, one fatally.”

‘They have shots fired’

The call of “shots fired” went out among CMPD officers close to 2:15 a.m., according to publicly-available audio from emergency broadcast radio communications, obtained by the Observer from Broadcastify.

“Inside the Epicentre. They have shots fired. Subject down,” an officer from CMPD headquarters could be heard saying.

The shooting happened around the time many businesses in the Epicentre close for the night and pedestrian traffic gets heavier. In addition to CMPD’s regular police patrols in uptown, many officers work approved overtime assignments in the area for added security on busy nights.

It’s unclear whether the CMPD officer involved in Friday’s shooting was off-duty at the time or assigned to regular patrol. Thursday nights, especially, are bustling around the entertainment complex.

Just after the shooting, CMPD officers on scene said they needed help with crowd control around the Epicentre.

“All units respond,” a male officer called on his radio. “Call for Medic ... I need crowd control.”

Ongoing investigation

Every CMPD shooting involving a police officer is investigated via two separate but parallel processes.

An internal investigation determines whether the officer’s conduct and decision to use deadly force followed department policy. The other is a criminal homicide investigation which, as of Nov. 1, is done by an outside law enforcement agency, the SBI.

There have been three fatal police shootings in Charlotte this year. In all of those cases, the officer’s actions have been ruled legally justified by the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

CMPD has faced intense scrutiny over officer use of force since the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott in 2016. The killing led to days of protest and calls for reforms. In other cases, community leaders and activists have called for greater focus on de-escalation among officers in Charlotte.

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney has said his officers carry a “guardian mentality with a warrior spirit,” and are often facing split-second decisions where they may have to fire their gun to protect the community. Still, he’s said the department values human life and prioritizes de-escalation.

Just this month, Putney announced changes to the department’s use of force policy, which governs when and how police officers may use their weapons. Putney has said the new policy, now called “Response to Resistance,” puts in writing what the department has long prioritized in its training programs: That officers must attempt to use non-violent de-escalation tactics in an attempt to diffuse potentially dangerous situations in the community.

But, Putney has also emphasized that when CMPD officers are faced with a person armed with a gun it’s a “game-changer.”

The new policy and expectations of de-escalation, Putney said this month, “does not overcome the threat of an armed encounter.”

WSOC reported Friday that the incident occurred when two people came out of the Epicentre and started shooting at each other. The fatal shooting occurred when police tried to intervene, the station said.

This is a developing story.

