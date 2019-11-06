Robeson County teen suspect in double-murder case found after escape, reports say

The 13-year-old boy who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and who escaped from custody Tuesday has been found, WRAL reports.

WRAL reports that the boy identified as Jericho W. is with his mother in Lumberton and that she is driving him to be turned in.

The teen murder suspect escaped about noon after appearing in court at the Robeson County Courthouse. He was wearing leg restraints without shoes, the Robeson Sheriff’s Office said.

The teen was charged with a 19-year-old in October with killing two brothers, Frank and Adam Thomas, Oct. 15, The News & Observer previously reported.

He had been at the Cumberland Juvenile Detention Center since Oct. 14, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

He also was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced a $1,500 cash reward for information leading to the teen’s capture, according to a news release.

He was last seen at the intersection of Highway 72 and Country Club Road in Lumberton, the Sheriff’s Office says.

This story is developing and will be updated.