Teacher accused of separating students based on religion is suspended from NC school

A Spanish teacher is accused of separating students “based on their religious beliefs,” prompting a North Carolina school district to investigate.

Johnston County Public Schools says the teacher is suspended with pay while it examines “whether or not she asked students about their beliefs in God,” according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The classroom was at South Johnston High School, roughly 30 miles south of Raleigh, the station reports.

“This is an unfortunate incident and one I wish had not happened,” Superintendent Jim Causby said in a statement to McClatchy news group. “It is never appropriate for a teacher to segregate students based on religious, political or personal beliefs.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.