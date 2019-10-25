‘World’s biggest bong’ built on the Outer Banks? No, but many say it looks like it

Facebook screenshot

A $2.8 million construction project in the Outer Banks town of Kill Devil Hills has been labeled “the world’s biggest bong” by a growing social media fan base.

The observation might seem justified, though some argue it may also closely resemble something found in a sex shop.

Photos posted on Facebook show an undeniable resemblance to a bong (or water pipe), with a massive spherical base, slender neck and even a mouth piece.

It’s actually a new 160-foot water tower in the final stages of construction, but that detail isn’t getting in the way of a good laugh on social media.

“Breaking news: Kill Devil Hills builds the world’s biggest bong,” Kitty Hawk Watersports staff wrote in a Facebook post shared nearly 4,000 times. “I can’t be the only person who sees this.”

“I also don’t smoke pot or hang with anyone who does (that I know of) and I, too, think it looks like a giant bong,” responded Amy Jordan.

“How many pounds does the bowl hold?” Marty Schirmacher asked.

“I feel like that’s better measured in tons,” Sam Carroll answered.

“Will be interesting to see if it can take the next hurricane,” David Caniglia wrote.

A giant bong wouldn’t be the strangest thing built on the Outer Banks, given the Frisco area is home to a 50-year-old house built to look like a spaceship.

However, town officials say “the upside-down look” of the new water tower is temporary. The 400,000 tank — or “ball” — has been lowered for easier welding and painting, but will be lifted to the top of the tower by March, the town explained.

That put a lot of minds at ease.

“Thanks for explanation! We couldn’t figure it out,” Frances Grim Laser wrote on the OBX Today Facebook page.

“A lot of things settled in my house now!” Breynn Bailey added.